Proctor’s Cody Urie Commits to Concordia College

Cody Urie spent time playing running back and wide receiver over the years for the Rails.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor football senior running back Cody Urie announced on Twitter this weekend that he has committed to Concordia College.

Urie spent four years on the Proctor football team, also playing wide receiver. Urie helped Proctor to the state tournament in 2017 and led the Rails past rivals Hermantown in the annual Hammer Game this season.

Urie is also the goaltender for the Proctor boys hockey team.