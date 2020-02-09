Union Gospel Mission Holds Annual Hungry Hearts Food Drive

Each year the Union Gospel Mission on First Street in Duluth serves around 90,000 meals each year to community members in need.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Union Gospel Mission held its annual pre-Valentine’s Day Hungry Hearts Food Drive this weekend.

It happens in Duluth and Cloquet at all Super One stores.

Customers at the stores could donate cash or purchase a bag of food goods.

Some of the things they included were non-perishables such as pasta, canned goods, and soup.

The Union Gospel Mission says they are so thankful for the community’s generosity.

“This is a community that cares it’s real simple people so people are gracious they know the need quite frequently and just gracious coming in the door they know the need and it’s heartwarming,” said Jim Pratt who is on the Board of Directors at Union Gospel Mission.

They have helped the community for nearly 100 years.

It serves three meals a day Monday-Friday, one on Saturday, and two on Sunday.

The Mission gives out hygiene products as well to make sure its neighbors can be clean and lift their heads up with dignity.

“It’s a community that’s underserved and unserved and for many different reasons and you never know and we don’t ask why people come through the door for our services it’s just not our question to ask it’s our need to serve,” said Pratt.