2nd Annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race Happening in Iron River

The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is Happening Saturday, February 15, 2020

IRON RIVER, Wis. – The community of Iron River, Wisconsin, is thrilled to be hosting the 2nd annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race on Saturday, February 15.

The event is happening at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center. It’s free and open to the public. Races will begin around 8:30 a.m.

Organizers encourage families in the region come to witness the event. It’s geared toward family-friendly fun.

Free face painting will be available, along with snowshoeing and many other activities for families to enjoy.

Rescued and retired sled dogs will be on location from Storm Shelter Sled Dog Sanctuary.

Click here for more information.