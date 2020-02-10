A Day in the Life of UMD Hockey Superfan David “Biddy” Cummings

We spent the day with Biddy as the UMD men's hockey got the sweep over Omaha.

DULUTH, Minn. – David Cummings is a 32-year-old special education teacher from Chanhassen, MN. But during the college hockey season, he’s a self-proclaimed UMD hockey superfan.

“The last four or five years I’ve been to every home game. And before that I probably missed one or two series in each half. What I do is I leave Friday afternoon. Then I stay Friday night, hang out Saturday in Duluth and then after the game Saturday, I head home,” said Cummings.

Cummings was there in 2011 when the Bulldogs won their first national title in St. Paul, again at the Xcel Energy Center in 2018, and last year for the win Buffalo, including a special viral moment during the national semi-final game.