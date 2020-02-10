Appeals Court Upholds Hibbing Man’s 2017 Manslaughter Conviction

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a manslaughter conviction of a Hibbing man who left his baby nephew home alone before a fire broke out.

Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 27, left the home for several hours to use drugs the day of the 11-month-old’s death.

He’s serving an eight-year prison sentence for the crime.

Attorneys for Bonacci-Koski argued there was no way he could have known a fire would break out that day.

But the appeal judges disagreed saying he should have known substantial harm could happen to a baby left alone in an home with the door unlocked while out using drugs.

The judges did conclude one of two manslaughter convictions should be removed because they involved one victim.

But St. Louis County prosecutor Jessica Fralich said that won’t affect the length of the prison sentence.