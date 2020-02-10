Cal Fougner Steps Down as Denfeld Baseball Head Coach

Fougner accepted a position as an assistant baseball coach at Valley City State University in North Dakota

DULUTH, Minn. – Denfeld baseball coach Cal Fougner announced on Twitter this past weekend that he is stepping down as head coach of the team.

Fougner said he accepted a position as an assistant baseball coach at Valley City State University in North Dakota. Last year, Fougner led Denfeld to their first section title in 65 years.

The Fargo native played his college ball at Wisconsin-Superior from 2006 to 2009, and even served an assistant coach for the Yellowjackets in 2009, as well as filling the same position at the Fond du Lac Technical and Community College in 2010.