Dr. Barbara McDonald Inaugurated as Next President of St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn. — A new era for the College of St. Scholastica was made official today.

Dr. Barbara McDonald was inaugurated as the 13th president in the school’s 108-year history. McDonald grew up in Lebanon where she and her family lived and worked in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. She also has experience serving colleges around Minnesota.

St. Scholastica staff are excited to have a president with the experience that McDonald brings.

“Her career is just tremendously varied” said Bob Ashenmacher, Executive Director of Communications at St. Scholastica. “She brings a lot of insight, a lot of exciting ideas, a lot of good partnerships are in the works. So everyone is really very excited.”

McDonald also served in leadership roles at Itasca Community College. Her former colleagues know she’s perfect for this new role.

“This is a perfect fit,” said Mike Raich, Interim President of Northeast Higher Education District. “St. Scholastica got a great leader in Barbara and for her I think this is home for her.”

McDonald takes over for President Colette Geary, who announced in January 2019 that she would be stepping down to spend more time with her family.