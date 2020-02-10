February Is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Studies show one in three teens will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is centered around continuing the conversation of an issue that isn’t often discussed and directly impacts so many in the Northland.

A study was conducted at Superior High school in 2013 and 2016.

The results showed that teen dating violence was on the rise.

The data was higher than the national average for violence against teens.

“It’s important that we recognize that it is happening here. There is no way to know why it is happening here at a higher rate, but I think communication is so important.”

Teen dating violence doesn’t just affect the young adult.

It can also impact the family and those closest to the victim of the abuse.

It is very common for everyone not to want to discuss the issue, especially parents.

CASDA staff says starting the conversation can be as simple as asking teens “how are things going in your relationship?”

Drastic changes in behavior or isolation can be a few signs a teen might be a victim of dating violence.

Click here for information on how to get help or learn more about the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.