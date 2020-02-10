Giant Teddy Bear Made Out Of Snow In Hermantown Catches Some Attention

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A 16-foot teddy bear made out of snow in Hermantown is stealing a few hearts

The giant bear was created by a Hermantown couple along with the help of a few neighbors.

It goes by the name Theodore.

The creation of the heart hugging bear began on Christmas Eve and took nearly six weeks to finish.

The Johnson’s have been making large snow sculptures since 1991.

The couple says it started out small and blossomed into a family tradition.

“It started out as a little project for my daughter and it grew more into a family project for the family to work together on and spend more time together,” said Keith Johnson. “We just kept doing it.”

Theodore is not the largest sculpture created by the Johnson family.

Actually, they sculpted a snowman in 2005 that stood nearly 25 feet high.