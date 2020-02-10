Multiple Fires Reported on Iron Range Sunday Night

IRON RANGE-According to the Northland FireWire, firefighters from more than half a dozen Iron Range fire departments were on the scene of a house fire in Virginia Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Third Street North. The blaze was in a vacant house. No injuries were reported. A cause for the fire has not been released.

The Northland FireWire is also reporting that there was a fire at Tom and Jerry’s Bar in downtown Chisholm Sunday night. Some small flames and smoke were seen coming from the upper back part of the building.

The fire was quickly knocked down. No cause of that fire has been released as the State Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate.