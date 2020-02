Prep Basketball: Cromwell Girls Top Marshall, Proctor Boys Drop Barnum

The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team got the road win, while the Proctor boys were victorious at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball picked up another win over a ranked opponent as they topped Duluth Marshall 59-57 Monday night.

And in boys basketball action, Dylan Hom finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks as the Proctor boys knocked off Barnum 61-46.