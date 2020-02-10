Sean Morgan Named New Head Coach of Duluth FC

Morgan played for CSS from 2012 to 2015 and is tied for the most career assists in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ten days ago, Duluth FC announced that they have parted ways with head coach Joel Person, who took a job with the Gulf Coast Rangers in Mobile, AL. And Monday, the Bluegreens have decided who will lead their team into the future and it’s a familiar face.

Former Duluth FC and CSS soccer standout Sean Morgan has been named the new head coach of the Bluegreens. The Belfast-born midfielder, who is also an assistant on the Saints men’s soccer team, has spent the past few years with Duluth FC, helping the team make it all the way to the NPSL semi-finals in 2018.

Morgan played for the Saints from 2012 to 2015 and is tied with fellow Bluegreen Joe Watt for most career assists in program history. In a press release from the club, Morgan thanked his coaches at CSS and added that this is a fantastic opportunity to help enhance soccer in the area.