The Duluth City Council Could Vote To Approve Funding For The Demolition Of The Old Kozy Building

DULUTH, Minn. – The city council could also vote tonight to approve nearly $150,000 to move forward with the demolition of the old Kozy building in downtown Duluth.

The fate of the building has been involved in an ongoing legal battle between the city and the former owner Eric Ringsred along with a group called “Respect Starts Here.”

A district court judge opened the window to allow the city to move ahead with the demolition if Ringsred did not come up with 50,000 to postpone it, which he hasn’t as of this afternoon.

One city councilor we spoke to said it’s time to let the eyesore go.

“The building is beyond repair. For older historic buildings like this to find a developer who is willing to invest the money that it would take to actually utilize the structure and make it habitable is really impossible,” said City Councilor Gary Anderson.

Fox 21 reached out to Ringsred who said they have filed a new motion to try and prevent the structure from coming down.