Think Local Gift Giving This Valentine’s Day

Duluth Loves Local Encourages Northlanders to Shop Small Businesses This Valentine's Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Flowers, chocolates, and a nice dinner out. It’s the traditional Valentine’s Day date, but it doesn’t have to be the same old plan every year.

Duluth Loves Local is encouraging Northlanders to think outside of the box when it comes to gift giving for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day.

The 2020 Portside Pass is now available at various local businesses.

The Portside Pass is a hand-crafted keychain that unlocks exclusive deals at Duluth-area businesses.

Mallory Moore with Duluth Loves Local says it’s a simple way to get people to support the local economy – with the incentive of a nice discount.

The Portside Pass includes monthly deals at local restaurants, retail stores and other businesses in and around Duluth.

Flash your #PortsidePass keychain at checkout at participating businesses to redeem your rewards.

Deals will vary from business to business, and will change monthly.

Click here for more information and to purchase your pass today.