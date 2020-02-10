Trains and Toddlers Enjoy The Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — Toddlers got to take part in a unique educational event at The Depot earlier today.

The Trains and Toddlers program allows pre-school age kids and their parents to enjoy all kinds of train themed stories and crafts. Admission into the museum is half off during the event and museum members get in for free.

The museum staff wants to encourage young kids and their families to enjoy all the museum has to offer.

“This building has four floors of entertainment in it,” said Corrie Hackbar, Archivist and Librarian of Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “It’s a great way if it’s cold outside or wet outside for them to come and do something just for a couple hours in the morning.”

Trains and Toddlers takes place on the second Monday of every month from October through May at the Zelda Theater in the museum.