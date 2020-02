Baby Yoda in Duluth

It looks like a baby Yoda has made its way to Duluth...

DULUTH, Minn. – With the hype of the new Yoda-based show on Disney Plus, it looks like a baby Yoda has made its way to Duluth.

This snow sculpture is located in the middle of a yard near Denfeld High School on 4th street. The baby Yoda is far from little. It appears to be holding a cup of soup like the one in the new show.