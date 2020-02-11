Beijing Restaurant Reopens to Chinese-Craving Customers

Restaurant opened nearly two years after fire shut it down.

DULUTH, Minn.- London Road smelled a little more like Chinese food Tuesday as the popular Beijing restaurant finally opened after a fire shut it down in 2018.

The place was pretty busy throughout the day. Beijing is known for its big portions at a reasonable price.

Longtime customers were all smiles, anxious to try their favorite dishes.

“Every two weeks I would drive by to see how far along they were or when it was going to open. Every two weeks for the last two years,” said Barbara Bentz. “And every so often I would come up to the window and look in to see if they had done anything.”

“If I was rich I would eat my meal here everyday.”

Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut building in 2016, after closing in 2013 on East Superior Street to make room for CVS.