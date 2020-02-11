Boys and Girls Club Names Youth of the Year

Annual event highlights young people with exceptional character qualities.

DULUTH, Minn.- Four youth from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland competed to be named Youth of the Year Tuesday.

The annual event highlights young people who exemplify the pillars of a healthy lifestyle, good character and citizenship, and academic success.

It was established in 1947 to help more youth develop the skills they’ll use throughout life.

“It’s an opportunity for them to, one: be a role model for the other youth because this takes a lot of guts to do this,” said Tammy Sundbolm, Resource Development Director for the Boys and Girls Club. “It’s a great opportunity to practice public speaking, create opportunities to practice interviewing.”

“Seeing the looks on their faces, you can see that sense of accomplishment they know they did something that was very scary and very hard, but they got through it.”

The one crowned Youth of the Year will go on to compete in the state competition and could win a $10,000 scholarship. If they win that, they could go on to the national competition where they could be awarded a $50,000 scholarship.