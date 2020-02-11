CHUM to Activate Warming Shelters Wednesday and Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.-CHUM is activating the warming centers at Gloria Dei and The Harmony Club for Wednesday and Thursday due to expected cold temperatures.

On Wednesday, the warming centers will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. On Thursday, the Harmony Club will open at 8 p.m., but Gloria Dei will open at 9 p.m. because of choir practice.

The CHUM Drop-In Center is also open as a warming center throughout the night.