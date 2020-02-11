Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance Hosting 2nd Annual Fundraiser

Classic Horse Movie Night is Happening Thursday, February 13, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – This bitter winter weather doesn’t help local horse enthusiasts get out on the trails, but that’s not stopping the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance from thinking about warmer months ahead.

The Alliance is set to host the second annual Classic Horse Movie Night Fundraiser, raising money for horse trails and education efforts on Thursday, February 13 at Zeitgeist in Duluth.

The event starts with a happy hour sponsored by Widdes Feed and Dan’s Feed Bin and a small silent auction.

The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth. They can be purchased online or at the door.

Beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase.

A silent auction will be taking place prior to the film from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For many, ‘The Man From Snowy River’ is a favorite childhood film.

Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance which advocates for horse trail preservation, maintenance and expansion.