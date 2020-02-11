Hermantown, Denfeld Earn Top Seeds in Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament
The action begins Saturday with two play-in games.
DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday morning, the seedings were announced for the Section 7A boys hockey tournament, which begins Saturday February 15th. Here are the match-ups:
PLAY-IN ROUND
#10 Ely at #7 Proctor
#9 North Shore at #8 Hibbing/Chisholm
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Hermantown vs Winner of 8/9 Play-In Game
#2 Duluth Denfeld vs Winner of 7/10 Play-In Game
#3 Greenway vs #6 Virginia/MIB
#4 Eveleth-Gilbert vs #5 International Falls