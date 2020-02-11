Klobuchar Pushes to Defy Expectations in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H.-Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s plans to keep defying expectations heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Though she’s spent the last year behind the front-runners, Klobuchar has enjoyed a burst of momentum in the last few days thanks to a strong debate performance and infusion of cash.

At a rally at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Sunday, her campaign initially set up about 250 chairs, then removed them to make room for a room-capacity crowd of more than 700.

Klobuchar said there’s no doubt she’s surging in New Hampshire.