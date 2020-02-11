Lake Superior College Hosts Student Success Day

Themes of the day included career exploration, transfer options and personal wellness.

DULUTH, Minn. – LSC hosted its student success day earlier today. About 50 information tables were at the event, which were focused on a variety of themes including career exploration, transfer options and personal wellness.

“Being our community’s college, we like to draw in people from the community as well so community partners, our faculty and staff all come together in how we can make not just our campus as strong as possible, not just our students as successful as possible but also our community as whole,” said Jenna Trenbert, Director of the Tutoring and Learning Center at LSC.

LSC has an enrollment of about 4,000 students.