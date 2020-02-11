Minnesota’s Divided Government Experiment Will Get New Test

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Passing a bonding bill is the top job when the 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature convenes this week.

And it will be an important test in Minnesota’s experiment with divided government of whether both parties can cooperate for a second year in a row. Minnesota has the only Legislature where Democrats controls one house and Republicans control the other.

It worked last year when lawmakers passed a balanced budget. The bipartisan challenge this session is that bonding bills must pass each house with a 60% majority.

At least six House Republicans and at least six Senate Democrats must vote yes.