More Details Released in Makinen Shooting

UPDATE: The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting at least one bullet struck the victim’s vehicle, breaking out the rear window and striking the front windshield.

Search warrants were then executed at the suspect’s residence and the firearm, a long gun, believed to be involved in the incident, was recovered. The suspect admitted to using meth within 24 hours of the incident.

Formal charges are still pending according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office in Virginia at 218-749-7134.

——————

MAKINEN, Minn.-Just before 5 a.m. today, St. Louis County 911 took a report from a motorist travelling on Townline Road in rural Makinen, who said they were being shot at by another motorist.

Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area and located a suspect, matching the vehicle description given by the victim, and took the suspect into custody without resistance.

The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man who could be facing attempted homicide charges.

“It is believed at this time the victim and suspect did not know each other and this was a random act of violence,” the sheriff’s office said in statement. “The victim was not struck by any bullets and was not injured.”

The investigation into the matter will continue tomorrow.