New Cloquet Clinic Construction Delayed

Essentia Clinic expected to open in 4th Quarter of 2020

CLOQUET, Minn. – A new Essentia Health clinic planned for Cloquet has been delayed.

The $4.5 million facility was expected to open this summer. Officials tell us that’s now been pushed back to the fourth quarter of this year.

The new clinic will be a little smaller than originally planned, but it’s still expected to provide the same services to the Cloquet community.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to connect with the community and to serve those people who are currently using Essentia services and driving closer into Duluth to receive those services, so it makes it more accessible for them,” said Bradley Beard, chief operating officer for Essentia’s east market.

Essentia says making the new clinic smaller helps save resources for future projects.