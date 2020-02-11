Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Pick Up Road Win; Denfeld Boys, East Girls Winners at Home

The Esko boys traveled to Proctor and picked up the road win over their rivals.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rails boys basketball coach Kory Deadrick went up against his alma mater, but it would be the Eskomos getting the road win 69-52 Tuesday night.

In other prep boys action, Denfeld would win a thriller over Marshall 78-76 in overtime. The Hunters hit a three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, where they would go on to win.

And in girls action, Macy Hermanson led the way with 19 points and would score her 1000th career point as Duluth East earned a home win over Cloquet 71-54. Ashlynne Guenther and Shay Callaway combined for 33 points for the Greyhounds. The Lumberjacks were paced by Maddie Young who led all scorers with 25 points.