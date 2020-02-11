Prep Boys Hockey: Road Wins for Greyhounds, Thunderhawks

The Duluth East and Grand Rapids boys hockey teams earned big road wins on Tuesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Brady Gray and Grant Winkler each scored to help the Duluth East boys hockey team blank Superior on the road 2-0 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

In other prep boys action, Grand Rapids got a big road section win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-0 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Cooper Brodzinski, Jack Peart and Easton Young scored for the Thunderhawks.