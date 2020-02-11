Proposed Hotel in Superior Faces Delays in Construction

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The lot for the future Cobblestone Hotel in Superior has been getting reminded of its past.

It’s now just an empty lot. It’s the future site of the Cobblestone Hotel in Superior but because of debris left over from previous buildings that have stayed there, construction on the hotel remains delayed.

Additional testing and soil corrections were needed to get the sight cleaned up and ready. Which required a $200,000 tax increment grant from the city.

“We really don’t like the delays but sometimes in these types of things when you’re redeveloping a piece of property that has previous buildings on it, there are some challenges that happen,” said Jason Serck, Planning, Economic Development and Port Director for the City of Superior. “We want to make sure that we do it right and move it forward in the correct way.”

A phase one environmental review was also required and found some naturally occurring selenium and silver left out from a laundromat that occupied the space in the 1930s. The Wisconsin DNR says it’s good to go.

Due to the setbacks, Cobblestone pushed the Superior hotel down the list to focus on other projects. Even with the delays, the city is excited for what the hotel can bring.

“It gets people downtown but it provides another lodging experience for folks,” said Serck. “Gets people closer to some of our other businesses downtown.”

Construction for the Cobblestone Hotel is now set to start this September and expected to be completed by the end of 2021.