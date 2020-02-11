Three Arrested After Duluth Overdose Death

DULUTH, Minn.-Three Duluth men have been arrested after woman died in October from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

On Oct. 22, a 41-year-old Duluth woman had been found unconscious in her residence on the 1100 block of North Central Avenue. Lifesaving efforts by first responders from the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance Service were unsuccessful.

An autopsy performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the deceased’s manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was toxic effects of fentanyl and heroin.

All three men, who were arrested yesterday, are being held at the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause charges of aiding and abetting third degree murder. Formal charges are pending with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

“The three arrests are the result of a nearly four month long investigation by the Task Force to hold those accountable who profit off the deadly sale of controlled substances, particularly fentanyl,” the police department said in prepared statement. “Duluth Police responded to 15 fatal opioid overdoses and 160 non-fatal opioid overdoses in 2019. To date in 2020, Duluth Police have responded to two fatal opioid overdoses and 14 non-fatal opioid overdoses.”