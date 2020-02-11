Two Fires in Less Than a Month at Virginia Home Both Ruled as Arson

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A Sunday evening fire at a home in Virginia on 3rd Street North has been ruled as arson, according to a press release from the Virginia Fire Department.

A fire that happened on the property weeks before on January 15th has also been ruled as arson.

The first fire left minimal damage to the property, but the second fire destroyed the home, leaving an estimated $75,000 worth of damage behind.

Another home nearby suffered $15,000 worth of damage from the second fire.

While the two arson cases are under investigation, the homeowner has been displaced, and is making plans with the city to tear down what’s left of his house. The Red Cross is assisting him during the transition period.

He was not home at the time of the fire.

If you have any information on who may have set the home on 3rd Street North ablaze, contact the arson tip line at 1-800-723-2020. The reward for information leading to a suspect can be as much as $5,000.