UWS Hosts Training Day for Students and Student Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Student veterans received a helping hand today during a unique event at UWS.

Green Zone Training provides information to give Superior students knowledge of student veterans and their transitions back into civilian life on and off campus. The university says the event can help students find ways to connect with veteran students making the jump to the classroom as easy as possible.

“They want to come back to school but they want somebody that has a piece for them and has an understanding of how to work with some of the benefits that they come in with or maybe some of the experiences that not every student has,” said Kat Werchouski, Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion/Diversity Officer at UWS.

UWS will host another training day for students later this spring.