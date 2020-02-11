Wildwoods Permit Finally Resolved

However, the organization still wants 30 in-shelter assistants...

DULUTH, Minn. – Wildwoods has officially obtained a novice wildlife rehabilitation permit. This allows the organization to rehabilitate orphaned animals and birds on a limited basis, and transport animals they are unable to care for.

Wildwoods has not been able to accept animals since mid-October. The organization typically brings in about 1,800 to 2,000 animals per year.

A novice permit holder may have the assistance of five individuals to help care for animals. Wildwoods would like to have 30 in-shelter assistants, but the DNR is only allowing the organization 10.

Although they are reopening on a smaller scale, staff members are happy to become operational once again.

“We’re super excited,” said Jessica LaBumbard, the Executive Director of Wildwoods. “The people that work here, we’re all here because we care about animals and we understand that we have to think about nature and we have to think about animals and understand our symbiotic relationship.”

Wildwoods is still hoping the DNR helps them expand to 30 assistants. Organization leaders are asking for people to contact their local DNR office to ask for the variance to be approved.

Wildwoods began as an organization in 2006.

For more information on how to contact the DNR on behalf of Wildwoods, call the DNR office at 651-296-6157 or send an e-mail to commissioner.dnr@state.mn.us.