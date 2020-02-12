4th Annual 7th Grade Health Heart and Safety Day

Seventh graders at Superior Middle School are now equipped to save lives.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Seventh graders at Superior Middle School are now equipped to save lives.

This is the fourth year in a row students received CPR training from Superior first responders. Training included different stations like hands-only CPR, first aid, and the dangers of vaping.

Those organizing the event say the main goal of the event is to help the entire community.

“Our hope is to have as many people in our community trained on how to do hands-only CPR cause we know factually that early onset CPR is what saves peoples’ lives,” said Scott Gordon, Superior Fire Chief.

More than 1,200 students participated in the event, which was sponsored by Enbridge Energy.