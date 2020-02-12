54th Annual Duluth Sports Show Kicks Off

There are all types of things to check out like live rainforest exhibit and unique deer-hunting domes that are even handicap accessible called Polydome Deer Blinds.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel, and R-V Show is now open at the DECC.

The show has been around for more than 50 years.

There are all types of things to check out like live rainforest exhibit and unique deer-hunting domes that are even handicap accessible called Polydome Deer Blinds.

“The show already it’s huge I walked around earlier today I mean watching people standing at the gate I’ve never seen people standing at a gate waiting to get into a trade show so it’s exciting,” said Tony Robertson, the General Manager of Polydome Manufacturing.

The show goes all the way through Sunday and tickets are just $10 for adults.