5th Annual Superior Police Department and Kids Floor Hockey Night

More than 50 kids of all ages visited the Superior Douglas YMCA for the 5th annual Police and Kids Floor Hockey Game.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What started as just a floor hockey game Superior Police Officers did to keep in shape has blossomed into an opportunity for the officers to show kids that they are people too.

The event has grown each year despite several years of bad and bitterly cold weather during the event.

One organizer says it is a chance to introduce kids to police officers in a positive way.

“There’s a lot of stigma behind the police department so this gives the cops a way to interact with the youth and for the youth to see the cops in a different light,” said Michael Almond, Board of Directors at Wisconsin PTA.

Some kids were even bussed in from the Boys and Girls Club to participate in the free event.

One officer who had the idea for the annual event five years ago says it is important for kids to see these police officers as people in a positive setting.

“I hope parents feel the same way we do that we can get together so we can foster good relationships over the years and when we get to kids at this age hopefully we don’t have to deal with them when they’re older,” said Officer Joel Markon, of the Superior Police Department.

The kids took turns playing in goal and running around on the court with their hockey sticks.

It was especially nice for one boy who looks up to his community role models.

“Happy because I love police officers and they help the world,” said eight-year-old Easton.

Officers say they are trying to create more community events like this in the future.