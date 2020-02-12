Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Girls Hockey Wins First Section Title Since 2009

PROCTOR, Minn. – Kiana Bender, Dana Jones and Taylor Nelson all found the back of the net as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team defeated Proctor/Hermantown 3-2 Wednesday night to win their first Section 7A championship in eleven years.

Aurora Opsahl and Hailey Winklesky scored for the Mirage in the losing effort. The Lumberjacks now await seeding for the Class A state tournament, which is expected to be announced this upcoming weekend.