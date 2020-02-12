Delta to Offer Mainline Aircraft Flights from DLH to MSP and Back

New aircraft comes with new seats and new digs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders may find it easier to fly to the Twin Cities from Duluth International Airport, as Delta Airlines will be adding a new mainline plane to the route.

Beginning in March Delta will operate a mainline aircraft out of DLH.

The route will be the first flight out in the morning and last flight in from MSP Airport.

The plane offers a larger two cabins, 110 seats, in-flight wifi, and in-seat power.

This brings the total number of daily flights Delta will be operating to six.

“While the competition is great for consumers, we just keep encouraging people to fly local, continue to chose Duluth because it is a self-fulfilling prophecy that will be able to add additional routes, additional larger aircraft,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director with the Duluth Airport Authority.

The added flights mean the airport will be busier in the morning, Werner said. So make sure to get there an hour and a half before your flight.

The airport is also celebrating receiving an Honor Award for the reconstruction of its runway.