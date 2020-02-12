Duluth Seaway Port Authority Awarded $10.5 Million Grant

DULUTH, Minn. – A special grant means big money for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The $10.5 million dollars in funding is one of the largest grants the port authority has ever received.

The United States Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration is the one distributing the grant.

It’s called the Post Infrastructure Development Program Grant and it will help with the construction of a 56,000 square foot rail-served warehouse at the Clure Public Marine Terminal on Rice’s Point.

“One of the exciting parts about this grant is that it’s a substantial grant and actually ranks among the three largest grants that we’re never received here at the port authority, so dating back to 1959,” said Jayson Hron, Director of Communications and Marketing at Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The rehabilitation of nearly 2,000 feet of deteriorating dock walls at berths along the Clure Public Marine Terminal Expansion will also take place thanks to this grant money.

The terminal can handle all types of general cargo, including ships, rail, and trucks.

“Efficiency and capacity are key parts, key advantages in the supply chain and this grant will allow us to increase both at the Clure Public Marine Terminal so that’s a big win for cargo owners, not just in our region directly but throughout the upper Midwest,” said Hron.

The expansion of the warehouse square footage along with the rehabilitation of the deteriorating dock walls should be finished by the second half of 2022.

The Clure Public Marine Terminal is the port of Duluth Superior’s only general cargo terminal.