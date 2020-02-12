Minnesota Agency Appeals Court Ruling Against PolyMet Mine

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that rejected some of the most important permits for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The agency says the Minnesota Court of Appeals’ decision last month could affect future mining proposals, the state’s existing iron mines and a wide range of other state permit decisions.

The case is one of several pending before the courts in the long-running battle over what would be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine. PolyMet filed a similar petition with the Supreme Court on Tuesday.