No Injuries Reported in Car vs. Train Crash in Town of Superior

TOWN OF SUPERIOR, Wis.-No injuries are being reported in a car vs. train crash on Ellison Road in the Town of Superior this morning.

The crash was reported to Douglas County 911 at 8:56 a.m. A 39-year-old Town of Superior woman was driving west on Ellison Road from STH 35 and collided with the engine of a northbound Burlington Northern train at the crossing.

The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the BN Railroad Police.