Polar Plunge Taking Place on Park Point This Year

The Polar Bear Plunge is Happening Saturday, February 15

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time, the 2020 Duluth Polar Plunge will liven up Park Point (instead of the traditional Canal Park plunge spot) on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Participants will first enjoy a pre-check-in party at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park Friday, February 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A day-of check-in will take place at Grandma’s Sports Garden Saturday, February 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Plunging is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

A bus will be taking plungers from Grandma’s Sports Garden to the jump site.

Participants are welcome to sign up on the day of the event. You’re required to raise $75 dollars before you can take the plunge.

This year, organizers are hoping to surpass their fundraising goal from 2019.

Money raised supports the Minnesota Special Olympics.

If you’d like to register ahead of time or to learn more information about the Duluth Polar Plunge, click here.