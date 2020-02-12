Rainforest Exhibit Welcomes Exotic Animals to the DECC

The Show Begins Wednesday, February 12 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

DULUTH, Minn. – A rainforest is an exotic place filled with birds, snakes, insects, and animals you might not think of living in this type of climate.

The Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show kicks off Wednesday, February 12 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, giving the public a chance to experience the rainforest.

The show runs through Sunday, February 16.

The Rainforest Exhibit is one of the show’s entertainment acts this year. The owner of the company is a Minnesota native currently living in the Brainerd area.

Kevin Vogel shared a few tips about his exhibit on FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m.

Rainforests are forests that experience a high level of rainfall.

Scientists believe that there may be millions of plant and insect species in rainforests that have yet to be discovered.

Over 25% of natural medicines have been discovered in rainforests.

Rainforests used to cover 14% of the Earth’s surface but due to deforestation now only cover around 6%.

A wide variety of animals live in rainforests, including birds, snakes, insects, jaguars, monkeys, cougars, chameleons, turtles, frogs, and many more.

Vogel invites the public to stroll through the Rainforest exhibit and learn about some of the interesting animals that can be found in different rainforests throughout the world.

Click here for more information regarding the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show.