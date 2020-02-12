Report: Man Wearing Mask Tries to Abduct Child in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Just before 4 p.m. yesterday police responded to the 5200 Block of East Avondale Street where it was reported that a man wearing a mask asked a juvenile to get into his vehicle.

The child did not comply.

Police are asking that you call 911 if you see anything suspicious or have any further information regarding this incident.

“If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, please take note of certain details like make, model, and color of a vehicle and any unique features such as bumper stickers,” the police said in a statement. “Reports on suspicious people should include a description of clothing, unique features of the person like tattoos or birth marks, height, weight, and hair color. ”