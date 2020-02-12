Superior Business Donates Dresses for SHS Prom

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Prom is right around the corner. It’s a night that can be fun for high schoolers but can also be pretty expensive. Now one local business is making it easier for students to attend.

Angie’s Closet in Superior has donated 30 formal dresses to Superior High School to help make prom more affordable for students. The store has donated dresses to other organizations in the past but now they plan on donating dresses to the high school every year from now on to give back to the community.

“The community helps me out a lot,” said Angie Kiminsi, owner of Angie’s Closet. “I just wanted to give back to the community and there’s a lot of girls that wouldn’t normally go to prom because of costs.”

These dresses are available now. Students can reach out to Superior High School to pick up a dress.