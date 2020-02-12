UWS Basketball Teams Sweep Season Series Over CSS

Both the Yellowjackets men's and women's basketball teams got road wins over the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – Eli Vogel and Alan Anderson each finished with 21 points as the UWS men’s basketball team knocked off St. Scholastica 77-63 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

The Yellowjackets improve to 12-1 in the UMAC as they sweep the Bridge Battle series for the first time in five years.

And in the women’s game, UWS makes it 15 wins in a row over the rivals 73-54, behind 28 points and 12 rebounds from Duluth native Eva Reinertsen.