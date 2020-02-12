Women’s Ski Expo Offers First Look at New Equipment

DULUTH, Minn.– Over the slopes, female skiers were able to get a sneak peek at some new gear.

Spirit Mountain hosted their annual Women’s Ski Demo earlier today to give women’s alpine skiers a chance to try out some of next year’s equipment. As 20 different models were on display, organizers say this demo can help skiers find the ski that’s perfect for them.

“It’s kind of intimidating sometimes. Which is the right ski for me?” said Scott Neustel, owner of The Ski Hut. “If you have a chance to ski on the skis, it’s just a better experience.”

Equipment was not for sale today but will be available next fall.