Blackened Salmon Valentine’s Day Dinner

COOKING CONNECTION: Texas Roadhouse

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot hosts a restaurant that you can still get into for a Valentines Dinner! No reservations are taken there on Friday, but you can use call ahead seating. Hearty steaks aren’t the only thing Texas Roadhouse specializes in… try their blackened salmon! Check out the video above if you want the recipe to make your own legendary seafood for your sweetie on this Valentine’s Day!