Duluth Police Increase Patrols After Report of Attempted Abduction

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have increased patrols near Lester Park Elementary after a report of an attempted abduction involving an 8-year-old boy.

It was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the 5200 block of East Avondale Street.

The boy ran away after a masked man reportedly asked the boy to get in his car.

There’s no description of the vehicle and arrest, as of Thursday evening.

Duluth police say this incident is an opportunity to talk to your children about what to do if they are approached by a stranger. Here are some safety tips from the DPD:

· Be alert and aware of your surroundings

· Have a plan for when something suspicious happens, discuss the importance of mentally preparing for these kinds of situations.

· Know the route your child takes. This will help us in locating security cameras quicker in case we need to get suspect info

· Kids should travel in groups and use the “buddy system”

· Know where your children’s friends live and have parent contacts

· Often times kids stop at friends’ houses and forget to tell mom or dad

· Know your neighbors and know who you can trust if your child has to run to a safe place

· Use a GPS tracking device or turn on location services if your child has a phone

· Have an up to date “ID KIT” with things such as a recent picture, finger prints, and physical description for your child