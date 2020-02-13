Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Opens New Space

The board room will be available for non-profit organizations to have a meeting space complete with all the latest technology.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is celebrating its new headquarters in the Medical Arts Building in downtown Duluth.

The new space makes room for the foundation’s growth over the last few years.

The board room will be available for non-profit organizations to have a meeting space complete with all the latest technology.

The foundation is a collection of charitable funds that help donors make grants to organizations close to them.

“We are so fortunate to live in a very generous community we work with individual donors, we work with businesses, we work with other foundations, we work with nonprofit organizations who are really interested in building a charitable endowment that will support the region in perpetuity,” said Holly Sampson, President and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The foundation also provides funds for nearly 80 different scholarships totaling roughly $1 million each year.